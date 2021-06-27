80,000 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

