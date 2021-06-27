$8.53 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report $8.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.15 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $51.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PIRS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,672,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $253.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.17.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

