$8.07 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to report $8.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.57 million and the highest is $11.78 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $97.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $188.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $90.59 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $108.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on YMAB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453,465 shares in the company, valued at $161,838,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,471 shares of company stock worth $10,091,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 645,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

