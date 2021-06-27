$760.45 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to report $760.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $758.51 million to $762.38 million. PAE posted sales of $643.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.51 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PAE during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PAE during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of PAE in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.11. 1,414,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PAE has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.30.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

