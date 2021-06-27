$749.37 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report sales of $749.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $754.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.48 million. TransUnion reported sales of $634.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after buying an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in TransUnion by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after buying an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TransUnion by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after buying an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.11. 1,795,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.99. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $111.71. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

