7,009 Shares in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $92,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,084.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $40,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,326.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $364,536. 16.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBTC opened at $33.34 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.35.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

