66,060 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 66,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

