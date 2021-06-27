6,082 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,082 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,407. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $288.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

