$53.69 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report sales of $53.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.88 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $51.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $213.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $214.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $208.34 million, with estimates ranging from $206.17 million to $210.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.98. 191,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $740.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

