5,030 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 763,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,294,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

