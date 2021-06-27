$5.77 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post $5.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.54 million to $6.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $68.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $143.74 million, with estimates ranging from $84.43 million to $239.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of APLS opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.89. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $66.07.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $9,974,158 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

