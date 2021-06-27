$469.28 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to post $469.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.50 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $393.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. BTIG Research raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

IBP stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.18. The stock had a trading volume of 221,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Earnings History and Estimates for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

