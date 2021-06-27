$450.67 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce sales of $450.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.00 million and the highest is $455.60 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $510.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Truist raised their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.69. 286,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,449. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.42. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 31.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 77,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 74.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after buying an additional 90,859 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

