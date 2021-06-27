4,002 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $244.14 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

