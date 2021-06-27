$386.36 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post $386.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.76 million to $446.33 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $208.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

HBM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 1,337,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,127. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 68.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 48.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 157,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

