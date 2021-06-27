360 Capital Digital Infrastructure Fund (ASX:GDC) to Issue $0.01 Final Dividend

360 Capital Digital Infrastructure Fund (ASX:GDC) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

About 360 Capital Digital Infrastructure Fund

360 Capital Digital Infrastructure Fund enables investors to invest in digital infrastructure assets in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

