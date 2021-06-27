34,621 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

In other news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $35.04 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

