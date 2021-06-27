30,000 Shares in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $1,384,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABGI opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

