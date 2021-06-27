$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

