$3.05 EPS Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.38 to $13.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,647. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.71. 1,072,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,173. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $118.63 and a 12 month high of $197.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.51.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

