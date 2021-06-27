$27.35 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce sales of $27.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.80 million and the highest is $28.35 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $22.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 285.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 511,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

