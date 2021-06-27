23,512 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $207.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.44 and a twelve month high of $217.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

