214,251 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 214,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after buying an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after buying an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after buying an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.