203,034 Shares in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 203,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Borqs Technologies by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Borqs Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $0.90 on Friday. Borqs Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

