200,980 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.36% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 593.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

