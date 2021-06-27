$2.58 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report sales of $2.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on XENE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 192,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.43. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.44.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

