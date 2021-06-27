1irstcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40,930.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $40,930.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.62 or 0.00600861 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

