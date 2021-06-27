$190.30 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post $190.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.70 million and the highest is $193.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $186.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $763.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $835.35 million, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $836.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). The firm had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

JRVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in James River Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in James River Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in James River Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

