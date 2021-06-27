$177.90 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to announce $177.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $91.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $684.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $691.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $745.30 million, with estimates ranging from $731.00 million to $759.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 117,831 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETH stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. 515,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,842. The company has a market cap of $690.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.