15,900 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. IQVIA makes up about 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after buying an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after acquiring an additional 181,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $248.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.