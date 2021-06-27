$145.10 Million in Sales Expected for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to report sales of $145.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.40 million and the lowest is $142.80 million. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $125.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year sales of $603.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $610.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $645.55 million, with estimates ranging from $633.40 million to $657.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:SIC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $249.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

