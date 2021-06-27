1,122,434 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,122,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

APO opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

