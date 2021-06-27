1,044 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Apple comprises 0.0% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 342,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 21,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.0% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 169,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.