10,000 Shares in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCAXU opened at $10.06 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.