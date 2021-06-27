$100.56 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post sales of $100.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.74 million to $122.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $55.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $415.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.61 million to $484.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $604.62 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $690.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,035. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

