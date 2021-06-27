$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,639. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $366.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Moody’s by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

