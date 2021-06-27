$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.70. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after buying an additional 495,391 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after buying an additional 193,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

