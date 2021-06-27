$0.47 EPS Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.37. Devon Energy posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 361.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,966,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,023,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

