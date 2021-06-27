$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.51. Thomson Reuters also posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $98.27. 138,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,600. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

