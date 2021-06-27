$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. American Campus Communities also reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.