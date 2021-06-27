$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. AdaptHealth posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.18. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 471,539 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after acquiring an additional 244,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

