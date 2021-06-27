-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. LiveXLive Media reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveXLive Media.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40. LiveXLive Media has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $344.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,871 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 71,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

