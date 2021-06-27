$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. MRC Global posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million.

NYSE MRC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $815.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter worth $716,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter worth $2,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MRC Global by 14.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

