Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $406.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $372.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.59. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

