Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $187.37

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $187.37 and last traded at $185.38, with a volume of 1630719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.12.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after buying an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zoetis by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,390,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,675,000 after purchasing an additional 79,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

