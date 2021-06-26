Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00318038 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00121086 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00180300 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001837 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

