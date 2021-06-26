Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.92

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 243.60%.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

