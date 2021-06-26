Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

UIHC stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $250.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in United Insurance by 80.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

