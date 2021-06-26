Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NOW will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NOW by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in NOW by 3.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 801,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NOW by 8.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

