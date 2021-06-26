Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $153.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.87.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 235,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 37.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

